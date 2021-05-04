Earnings results for Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.17.

Denny’s last posted its earnings data on February 15th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm earned $80.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.50 million. Denny’s has generated $0.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.4. Denny’s has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Denny’s will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Denny’s in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.96%. The high price target for DENN is $24.00 and the low price target for DENN is $13.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Denny’s has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.56, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.00, Denny’s has a forecasted downside of 5.0% from its current price of $18.94. Denny’s has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Denny’s does not currently pay a dividend. Denny’s does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Denny’s insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $566,964.00 in company stock. Only 6.10% of the stock of Denny’s is held by insiders. 80.01% of the stock of Denny’s is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Denny’s are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.09) to $0.43 per share. The P/E ratio of Denny’s is 118.38, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.08. The P/E ratio of Denny’s is 118.38, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 36.13. Denny’s has a PEG Ratio of 3.90. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

