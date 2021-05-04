Earnings results for DHT (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44.

DHT last announced its earnings data on February 7th, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The company earned $77.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.17 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. DHT has generated $0.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.9. DHT has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. DHT will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on DHT (NYSE:DHT)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DHT in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.81, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 49.36%. The high price target for DHT is $15.00 and the low price target for DHT is $5.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

DHT has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.81, DHT has a forecasted upside of 49.4% from its current price of $5.90. DHT has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: DHT (NYSE:DHT)

DHT pays a meaningful dividend of 3.39%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. DHT does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of DHT is 35.09%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, DHT will have a dividend payout ratio of 32.26% next year. This indicates that DHT will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: DHT (NYSE:DHT)

In the past three months, DHT insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 59.99% of the stock of DHT is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of DHT (NYSE:DHT



Earnings for DHT are expected to decrease by -68.04% in the coming year, from $1.94 to $0.62 per share. The P/E ratio of DHT is 2.91, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.67. The P/E ratio of DHT is 2.91, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 28.02. DHT has a P/B Ratio of 0.93. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

