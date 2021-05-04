Earnings results for EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14.

EnLink Midstream last issued its earnings data on February 15th, 2021. The pipeline company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. EnLink Midstream has generated $0.14 earnings per share over the last year. EnLink Midstream has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. EnLink Midstream will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for EnLink Midstream in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.10, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.45%. The high price target for ENLC is $6.00 and the low price target for ENLC is $2.50. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

EnLink Midstream has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.21%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. EnLink Midstream has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of EnLink Midstream is 271.43%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, EnLink Midstream will have a dividend payout ratio of 950.00% in the coming year. This indicates that EnLink Midstream may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

In the past three months, EnLink Midstream insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.84% of the stock of EnLink Midstream is held by insiders. Only 34.77% of the stock of EnLink Midstream is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC



Earnings for EnLink Midstream are expected to decrease by -89.47% in the coming year, from $0.38 to $0.04 per share. The P/E ratio of EnLink Midstream is -1.87, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. EnLink Midstream has a P/B Ratio of 0.59. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

