Earnings results for ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE)

ESCO Technologies Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.68.

ESCO Technologies last posted its earnings results on February 7th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $163 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.95 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ESCO Technologies has generated $2.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.8. ESCO Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. ESCO Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ESCO Technologies in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for ESCO Technologies.

Dividend Strength: ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE)

ESCO Technologies has a dividend yield of 0.29%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ESCO Technologies has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of ESCO Technologies is 11.59%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, ESCO Technologies will have a dividend payout ratio of 9.30% next year. This indicates that ESCO Technologies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE)

In the past three months, ESCO Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $211,960.00 in company stock. Only 2.70% of the stock of ESCO Technologies is held by insiders. 92.44% of the stock of ESCO Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE



Earnings for ESCO Technologies are expected to grow by 13.53% in the coming year, from $3.03 to $3.44 per share. The P/E ratio of ESCO Technologies is 27.82, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.07. The P/E ratio of ESCO Technologies is 27.82, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 49.79. ESCO Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 2.95. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

