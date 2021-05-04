Earnings results for Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.39.

Federal Signal last announced its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The conglomerate reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company earned $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.57 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Federal Signal has generated $1.79 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.6. Federal Signal has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Federal Signal will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Federal Signal in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $39.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.26%. The high price target for FSS is $45.00 and the low price target for FSS is $34.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Federal Signal has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.33, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $39.67, Federal Signal has a forecasted downside of 4.3% from its current price of $41.43. Federal Signal has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal has a dividend yield of 0.87%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Federal Signal has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Federal Signal is 20.11%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Federal Signal will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.57% next year. This indicates that Federal Signal will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS)

In the past three months, Federal Signal insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,674,868.00 in company stock. Only 3.90% of the stock of Federal Signal is held by insiders. 87.62% of the stock of Federal Signal is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS



Earnings for Federal Signal are expected to grow by 12.20% in the coming year, from $1.64 to $1.84 per share. The P/E ratio of Federal Signal is 25.57, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.07. The P/E ratio of Federal Signal is 25.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Multi-Sector Conglomerates sector average P/E ratio of about 38.12. Federal Signal has a PEG Ratio of 1.24. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Federal Signal has a P/B Ratio of 3.91. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

