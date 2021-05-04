Earnings results for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.52.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock last issued its earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company earned $172.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has generated $0.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.3. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.35, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.60%. The high price target for GLDD is $14.35 and the low price target for GLDD is $14.35. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock does not currently pay a dividend. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD)

In the past three months, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,277,485.00 in company stock. Only 2.85% of the stock of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is held by insiders. 83.51% of the stock of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD



Earnings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock are expected to grow by 5.71% in the coming year, from $1.05 to $1.11 per share. The P/E ratio of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is 14.27, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.07. The P/E ratio of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is 14.27, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 31.80. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a P/B Ratio of 3.59. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

