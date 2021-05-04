Earnings results for GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

GreenSky last released its earnings data on March 9th, 2021. The reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business earned $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.43 million. Its revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. GreenSky has generated $0.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.8. GreenSky has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. GreenSky will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for GreenSky in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.09, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 32.78%. The high price target for GSKY is $5.00 and the low price target for GSKY is $3.25. There are currently 4 sell ratings and 4 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

GreenSky does not currently pay a dividend. GreenSky does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, GreenSky insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 54.81% of the stock of GreenSky is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 35.53% of the stock of GreenSky is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for GreenSky are expected to grow by 177.78% in the coming year, from $0.09 to $0.25 per share. The P/E ratio of GreenSky is 121.82, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.67. The P/E ratio of GreenSky is 121.82, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 35.02. GreenSky has a PEG Ratio of 1.17. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

