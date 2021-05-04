Earnings results for Harsco (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

Harsco last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company earned $508.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.59 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Harsco has generated $0.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.7. Harsco has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Harsco will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Harsco (NYSE:HSC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Harsco in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.12%. The high price target for HSC is $22.00 and the low price target for HSC is $20.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Harsco has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.00, Harsco has a forecasted upside of 17.1% from its current price of $17.93. Harsco has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Harsco (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco does not currently pay a dividend. Harsco does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Harsco (NYSE:HSC)

In the past three months, Harsco insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $257,460.00 in company stock. Only 1.81% of the stock of Harsco is held by insiders. 90.12% of the stock of Harsco is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Harsco (NYSE:HSC



Earnings for Harsco are expected to grow by 63.83% in the coming year, from $0.47 to $0.77 per share. The P/E ratio of Harsco is 74.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.67. The P/E ratio of Harsco is 74.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 35.02. Harsco has a PEG Ratio of 2.42. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Harsco has a P/B Ratio of 1.78. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

