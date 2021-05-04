Earnings results for Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.36. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44.

Huron Consulting Group last released its earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $198.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Huron Consulting Group has generated $2.74 earnings per share over the last year. Huron Consulting Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Huron Consulting Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Huron Consulting Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $63.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.98%. The high price target for HURN is $64.00 and the low price target for HURN is $62.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Huron Consulting Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $63.00, Huron Consulting Group has a forecasted upside of 12.0% from its current price of $56.26. Huron Consulting Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group does not currently pay a dividend. Huron Consulting Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

In the past three months, Huron Consulting Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $986,609.00 in company stock. Only 2.20% of the stock of Huron Consulting Group is held by insiders. 87.37% of the stock of Huron Consulting Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN



Earnings for Huron Consulting Group are expected to grow by 19.12% in the coming year, from $2.04 to $2.43 per share. The P/E ratio of Huron Consulting Group is -281.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Huron Consulting Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.69. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Huron Consulting Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.20. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

