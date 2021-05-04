Earnings results for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.91.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.9. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 53.00%. The high price target for HY is $38.00 and the low price target for HY is $38.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $38.00, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a forecasted downside of 53.0% from its current price of $80.85. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling pays a meaningful dividend of 1.57%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY)

In the past three months, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling insiders have bought 2,591.77% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $6,168,853.00 in company stock and sold $229,175.00 in company stock. Only 30.91% of the stock of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling is held by insiders. 43.02% of the stock of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY



The P/E ratio of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling is 49.91, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.67. The P/E ratio of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling is 49.91, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 49.79. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a P/B Ratio of 2.34. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here