Earnings results for ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.84. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.83.

ICF International last issued its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $434.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.56 million. ICF International has generated $4.15 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.3. ICF International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. ICF International will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ICF International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $102.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.01%. The high price target for ICFI is $118.00 and the low price target for ICFI is $75.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ICF International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $102.00, ICF International has a forecasted upside of 12.0% from its current price of $91.06. ICF International has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International has a dividend yield of 0.61%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ICF International has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of ICF International is 13.49%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, ICF International will have a dividend payout ratio of 12.73% next year. This indicates that ICF International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI)

In the past three months, ICF International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $908,747.00 in company stock. Only 4.25% of the stock of ICF International is held by insiders. 88.28% of the stock of ICF International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI



Earnings for ICF International are expected to grow by 11.11% in the coming year, from $3.96 to $4.40 per share. The P/E ratio of ICF International is 28.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.08. The P/E ratio of ICF International is 28.28, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 35.02. ICF International has a PEG Ratio of 1.77. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ICF International has a P/B Ratio of 2.40. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here