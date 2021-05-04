Earnings results for Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Innospec Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.42.

Innospec last announced its earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.49. The company earned $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.60 million. Innospec has generated $5.22 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.4. Innospec has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Innospec will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Innospec in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $110.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.92%. The high price target for IOSP is $110.00 and the low price target for IOSP is $110.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Innospec has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $110.00, Innospec has a forecasted upside of 12.9% from its current price of $97.41. Innospec has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Innospec has a dividend yield of 1.07%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Innospec does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Innospec is 19.92%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Innospec will have a dividend payout ratio of 23.91% next year. This indicates that Innospec will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP)

In the past three months, Innospec insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.42% of the stock of Innospec is held by insiders. 92.94% of the stock of Innospec is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP



Earnings for Innospec are expected to grow by 59.34% in the coming year, from $2.73 to $4.35 per share. The P/E ratio of Innospec is 65.38, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.08. The P/E ratio of Innospec is 65.38, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 25.97. Innospec has a P/B Ratio of 2.60. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

