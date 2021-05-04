Earnings results for Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.07.

Inogen last issued its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company earned $73.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.19 million. Inogen has generated $1.07 earnings per share over the last year. Inogen has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Inogen will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Inogen in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $63.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.65%. The high price target for INGN is $75.00 and the low price target for INGN is $54.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Inogen has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $63.00, Inogen has a forecasted downside of 3.7% from its current price of $65.39. Inogen has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen does not currently pay a dividend. Inogen does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)

In the past three months, Inogen insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,128,568.00 in company stock. Only 4.83% of the stock of Inogen is held by insiders. 95.07% of the stock of Inogen is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN



Earnings for Inogen are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.31) to ($0.64) per share. The P/E ratio of Inogen is -726.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Inogen is -726.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Inogen has a P/B Ratio of 4.17. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here