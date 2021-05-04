Earnings results for Kaman (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48.

Kaman last issued its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $185.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.90 million. Kaman has generated $1.63 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,778.9. Kaman has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Kaman will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Kaman (NYSE:KAMN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kaman in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $65.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.84%. The high price target for KAMN is $65.00 and the low price target for KAMN is $65.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Kaman has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $65.00, Kaman has a forecasted upside of 21.8% from its current price of $53.35. Kaman has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Kaman (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman has a dividend yield of 1.50%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Kaman has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Kaman is 49.08%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Kaman will have a dividend payout ratio of 32.92% next year. This indicates that Kaman will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Kaman (NYSE:KAMN)

In the past three months, Kaman insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of Kaman is held by insiders. 90.66% of the stock of Kaman is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN



Earnings for Kaman are expected to grow by 14.62% in the coming year, from $2.12 to $2.43 per share. The P/E ratio of Kaman is 1,778.93, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.67. The P/E ratio of Kaman is 1,778.93, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 49.79. Kaman has a P/B Ratio of 1.80. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

