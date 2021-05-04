Earnings results for KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

KAR Auction Services last released its quarterly earnings data on February 15th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.66 million. KAR Auction Services has generated $1.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.9. KAR Auction Services has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. KAR Auction Services will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for KAR Auction Services in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 78.45%. The high price target for KAR is $78.00 and the low price target for KAR is $11.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services does not currently pay a dividend. KAR Auction Services does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR)

In the past three months, KAR Auction Services insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.31% of the stock of KAR Auction Services is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR



Earnings for KAR Auction Services are expected to grow by 61.29% in the coming year, from $0.93 to $1.50 per share. The P/E ratio of KAR Auction Services is 99.93, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.07. The P/E ratio of KAR Auction Services is 99.93, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 36.13. KAR Auction Services has a PEG Ratio of 0.92. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. KAR Auction Services has a P/B Ratio of 1.17. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

