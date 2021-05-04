Earnings results for Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)

Ladder Capital Corp is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15.

Ladder Capital last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital has generated $1.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.0. Ladder Capital has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Ladder Capital will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ladder Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.49%. The high price target for LADR is $12.50 and the low price target for LADR is $10.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ladder Capital has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.00, Ladder Capital has a forecasted downside of 7.5% from its current price of $11.89. Ladder Capital has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)

Ladder Capital is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.73%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Ladder Capital has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Ladder Capital is 55.17%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Ladder Capital will have a dividend payout ratio of 166.67% in the coming year. This indicates that Ladder Capital may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)

In the past three months, Ladder Capital insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $877,456.00 in company stock. Only 12.00% of the stock of Ladder Capital is held by insiders. 46.90% of the stock of Ladder Capital is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR



Earnings for Ladder Capital are expected to grow by 9.09% in the coming year, from $0.44 to $0.48 per share. The P/E ratio of Ladder Capital is 36.03, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.07. The P/E ratio of Ladder Capital is 36.03, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.04. Ladder Capital has a P/B Ratio of 0.87. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

