Earnings results for Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36.

Lantheus last issued its earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm earned $94.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.40 million. Lantheus has generated $1.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.3. Lantheus has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Lantheus will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lantheus in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.30%. The high price target for LNTH is $31.00 and the low price target for LNTH is $17.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Lantheus has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.67, Lantheus has a forecasted upside of 8.3% from its current price of $23.70. Lantheus has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus does not currently pay a dividend. Lantheus does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH)

In the past three months, Lantheus insiders have sold 7,486.82% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $18,600.00 in company stock and sold $1,411,148.00 in company stock. Only 2.08% of the stock of Lantheus is held by insiders. 84.95% of the stock of Lantheus is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH



Earnings for Lantheus are expected to grow by 68.97% in the coming year, from $0.29 to $0.49 per share. The P/E ratio of Lantheus is 296.29, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.08. The P/E ratio of Lantheus is 296.29, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 44.52. Lantheus has a P/B Ratio of 8.12. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

