Earnings results for Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Malibu Boats, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.63. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.1.

Malibu Boats last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The business earned $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.80 million. Its revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Malibu Boats has generated $3.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.1. Malibu Boats has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Malibu Boats will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Malibu Boats in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $80.43, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.52%. The high price target for MBUU is $97.00 and the low price target for MBUU is $62.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Malibu Boats has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $80.43, Malibu Boats has a forecasted downside of 3.5% from its current price of $83.36. Malibu Boats has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Malibu Boats does not currently pay a dividend. Malibu Boats does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

In the past three months, Malibu Boats insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,209,415.00 in company stock. Only 1.74% of the stock of Malibu Boats is held by insiders. 97.47% of the stock of Malibu Boats is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU



Earnings for Malibu Boats are expected to grow by 17.82% in the coming year, from $5.05 to $5.95 per share. The P/E ratio of Malibu Boats is 26.05, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.07. The P/E ratio of Malibu Boats is 26.05, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 43.93. Malibu Boats has a P/B Ratio of 6.56. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

