Earnings results for ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT)

ManTech International Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.83. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.81.

ManTech International last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm earned $638.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.96 million. ManTech International has generated $2.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.8. ManTech International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. ManTech International will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ManTech International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $87.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.52%. The high price target for MANT is $98.00 and the low price target for MANT is $80.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

ManTech International has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $87.50, ManTech International has a forecasted upside of 2.5% from its current price of $85.35. ManTech International has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT)

ManTech International pays a meaningful dividend of 1.78%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ManTech International has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of ManTech International is 52.23%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, ManTech International will have a dividend payout ratio of 43.43% next year. This indicates that ManTech International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT)

In the past three months, ManTech International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 33.49% of the stock of ManTech International is held by insiders. 65.07% of the stock of ManTech International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT



Earnings for ManTech International are expected to grow by 7.03% in the coming year, from $3.27 to $3.50 per share. The P/E ratio of ManTech International is 26.84, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.07. The P/E ratio of ManTech International is 26.84, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 68.85. ManTech International has a PEG Ratio of 3.69. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ManTech International has a P/B Ratio of 2.30. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

