Earnings results for Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.78. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.24.

Masonite International last released its quarterly earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $618.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.56 million. Masonite International has generated $3.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.6. Masonite International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Masonite International will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Masonite International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $112.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.72%. The high price target for DOOR is $135.00 and the low price target for DOOR is $81.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International does not currently pay a dividend. Masonite International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR)

In the past three months, Masonite International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $285,625.00 in company stock. Only 1.49% of the stock of Masonite International is held by insiders. 98.76% of the stock of Masonite International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR



Earnings for Masonite International are expected to grow by 25.67% in the coming year, from $6.00 to $7.54 per share. The P/E ratio of Masonite International is 72.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.07. The P/E ratio of Masonite International is 72.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 31.80. Masonite International has a P/B Ratio of 4.94. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

