Earnings results for Medifast (NYSE:MED)

MEDIFAST INC is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.7199999999999998. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.9300000000000002.

Medifast last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36. The company had revenue of $264.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.67 million. Medifast has generated $5.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.4. Medifast has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Medifast will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Medifast (NYSE:MED)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Medifast in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $292.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 28.73%. The high price target for MED is $310.00 and the low price target for MED is $265.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Medifast has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $292.33, Medifast has a forecasted upside of 28.7% from its current price of $227.09. Medifast has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Medifast (NYSE:MED)

Medifast pays a meaningful dividend of 2.50%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Medifast has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Medifast is 95.30%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Medifast will have a dividend payout ratio of 54.51% next year. This indicates that Medifast will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Medifast (NYSE:MED)

In the past three months, Medifast insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $32,052.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 4.00% of the stock of Medifast is held by insiders. 82.95% of the stock of Medifast is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Medifast (NYSE:MED



Earnings for Medifast are expected to grow by 13.76% in the coming year, from $9.16 to $10.42 per share. The P/E ratio of Medifast is 28.42, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.67. The P/E ratio of Medifast is 28.42, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 45.26. Medifast has a P/B Ratio of 25.15. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

