Earnings results for Meritor (NYSE:MTOR)

Meritor, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.65. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.74.

Meritor last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 3rd, 2021. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $889 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870 million. Its revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Meritor has generated $1.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.5. Meritor has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Meritor will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Meritor (NYSE:MTOR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Meritor in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.96%. The high price target for MTOR is $34.00 and the low price target for MTOR is $23.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Meritor has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.50, Meritor has a forecasted downside of 2.0% from its current price of $27.03. Meritor has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Meritor (NYSE:MTOR)

Meritor does not currently pay a dividend. Meritor does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Meritor (NYSE:MTOR)

In the past three months, Meritor insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $9,578,309.00 in company stock. Only 2.70% of the stock of Meritor is held by insiders. 95.83% of the stock of Meritor is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Meritor (NYSE:MTOR



Earnings for Meritor are expected to grow by 83.62% in the coming year, from $1.77 to $3.25 per share. The P/E ratio of Meritor is 8.47, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.08. The P/E ratio of Meritor is 8.47, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 70.95. Meritor has a P/B Ratio of 3.95. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here