Earnings results for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.4.

National Storage Affiliates Trust last released its earnings data on February 21st, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $114.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.19 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. National Storage Affiliates Trust has generated $1.54 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.3. National Storage Affiliates Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. National Storage Affiliates Trust will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for National Storage Affiliates Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.04%. The high price target for NSA is $45.00 and the low price target for NSA is $39.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

National Storage Affiliates Trust has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $41.33, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a forecasted downside of 9.0% from its current price of $45.44. National Storage Affiliates Trust has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust pays a meaningful dividend of 3.08%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. National Storage Affiliates Trust has been increasing its dividend for 6 years. The dividend payout ratio of National Storage Affiliates Trust is 90.91%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, National Storage Affiliates Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 78.65% in the coming year. This indicates that National Storage Affiliates Trust may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

In the past three months, National Storage Affiliates Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.20% of the stock of National Storage Affiliates Trust is held by insiders. 86.29% of the stock of National Storage Affiliates Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for National Storage Affiliates Trust are expected to grow by 5.33% in the coming year, from $1.69 to $1.78 per share. The P/E ratio of National Storage Affiliates Trust is 103.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.08. The P/E ratio of National Storage Affiliates Trust is 103.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.04. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a P/B Ratio of 2.18. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

