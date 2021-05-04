Earnings results for NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS)

Nustar Energy L.P. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.39.

NuStar Energy last released its quarterly earnings results on February 4th, 2021. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company earned $386.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.87 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. NuStar Energy has generated $2.77 earnings per share over the last year. NuStar Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. NuStar Energy will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NuStar Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.71, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.55%. The high price target for NS is $22.00 and the low price target for NS is $15.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

NuStar Energy has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.10, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.71, NuStar Energy has a forecasted downside of 7.5% from its current price of $19.16. NuStar Energy has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.35%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. NuStar Energy has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of NuStar Energy is 57.76%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, NuStar Energy will have a dividend payout ratio of 146.79% in the coming year. This indicates that NuStar Energy may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS)

In the past three months, NuStar Energy insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $120,120.00 in company stock. Only 9.50% of the stock of NuStar Energy is held by insiders. 56.93% of the stock of NuStar Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS



Earnings for NuStar Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.42) to $1.09 per share. The P/E ratio of NuStar Energy is -7.85, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of NuStar Energy is -7.85, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. NuStar Energy has a P/B Ratio of 2.03. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here