Earnings results for OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

OneSpan last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company earned $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.44 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. OneSpan has generated $0.54 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 670.4. OneSpan has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. OneSpan will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for OneSpan in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 28.06%. The high price target for OSPN is $39.00 and the low price target for OSPN is $29.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

OneSpan has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.33, OneSpan has a forecasted upside of 28.1% from its current price of $26.81. OneSpan has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan does not currently pay a dividend. OneSpan does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN)

In the past three months, OneSpan insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $6,603,438.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 19.30% of the stock of OneSpan is held by insiders. 79.12% of the stock of OneSpan is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN



Earnings for OneSpan are expected to grow by 266.67% in the coming year, from $0.12 to $0.44 per share. The P/E ratio of OneSpan is 670.42, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.67. The P/E ratio of OneSpan is 670.42, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 68.85. OneSpan has a PEG Ratio of 5.03. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. OneSpan has a P/B Ratio of 4.08. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here