Earnings results for PQ Group (NYSE:PQG)

PQ Group Holdings Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/04/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.16.

PQ Group last released its earnings results on March 8th, 2021. The reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.49. The firm earned $281.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.78 million. Its revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. PQ Group has generated $0.92 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.8. PQ Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on PQ Group (NYSE:PQG)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PQ Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 30.00%. The high price target for PQG is $21.00 and the low price target for PQG is $15.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PQ Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.20, PQ Group has a forecasted upside of 30.0% from its current price of $14.00. PQ Group has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PQ Group (NYSE:PQG)

PQ Group does not currently pay a dividend. PQ Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PQ Group (NYSE:PQG)

In the past three months, PQ Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.39% of the stock of PQ Group is held by insiders. 69.40% of the stock of PQ Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for PQ Group are expected to grow by 30.00% in the coming year, from $0.60 to $0.78 per share. The P/E ratio of PQ Group is 43.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.08. The P/E ratio of PQ Group is 43.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 25.97. PQ Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.07. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

