Earnings results for ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 11 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21.

ProPetro last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.24. The firm earned $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.76 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ProPetro has generated $1.60 earnings per share over the last year. ProPetro has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. ProPetro will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ProPetro in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.65, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.18%. The high price target for PUMP is $14.00 and the low price target for PUMP is $5.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro does not currently pay a dividend. ProPetro does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP)

In the past three months, ProPetro insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $574,965.00 in company stock. Only 4.60% of the stock of ProPetro is held by insiders. 78.51% of the stock of ProPetro is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for ProPetro are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.39) to ($0.48) per share. The P/E ratio of ProPetro is -23.49, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ProPetro is -23.49, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ProPetro has a P/B Ratio of 1.00. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

