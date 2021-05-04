Earnings results for PROS (NYSE:PRO)

PROS Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.38.

PROS last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 4th, 2021. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $60.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.34 million. PROS has generated ($0.96) earnings per share over the last year. PROS has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. PROS will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on PROS (NYSE:PRO)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PROS in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.34%. The high price target for PRO is $61.00 and the low price target for PRO is $33.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: PROS (NYSE:PRO)

PROS does not currently pay a dividend. PROS does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PROS (NYSE:PRO)

In the past three months, PROS insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.20% of the stock of PROS is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of PROS (NYSE:PRO



Earnings for PROS are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.21) to ($0.89) per share. The P/E ratio of PROS is -24.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of PROS is -24.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. PROS has a P/B Ratio of 10.96. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

