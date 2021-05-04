Earnings results for Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.39.

Pulmonx last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 1st, 2021. The reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. Pulmonx has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Pulmonx has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Pulmonx will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pulmonx in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $58.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 23.38%. The high price target for LUNG is $72.00 and the low price target for LUNG is $50.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Pulmonx has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $58.00, Pulmonx has a forecasted upside of 23.4% from its current price of $47.01. Pulmonx has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Insiders buying/selling: Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

In the past three months, Pulmonx insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $30,107,701.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG



Earnings for Pulmonx are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.34) to ($1.21) per share.

