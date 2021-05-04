Earnings results for Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Rattler Midstream LP is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.28.

Rattler Midstream last issued its earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.46 million. Rattler Midstream has generated $0.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.2. Rattler Midstream has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Rattler Midstream will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Rattler Midstream in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 72.69%. The high price target for RTLR is $100.00 and the low price target for RTLR is $7.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Rattler Midstream has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.45, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.60, Rattler Midstream has a forecasted upside of 72.7% from its current price of $11.35. Rattler Midstream has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Rattler Midstream is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.05%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Rattler Midstream does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Rattler Midstream is 125.00%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Rattler Midstream will have a dividend payout ratio of 76.19% in the coming year. This indicates that Rattler Midstream may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR)

In the past three months, Rattler Midstream insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 24.99% of the stock of Rattler Midstream is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR



Earnings for Rattler Midstream are expected to grow by 17.98% in the coming year, from $0.89 to $1.05 per share. The P/E ratio of Rattler Midstream is 14.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.07. The P/E ratio of Rattler Midstream is 14.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 23.88. Rattler Midstream has a PEG Ratio of 0.26. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Rattler Midstream has a P/B Ratio of 1.54. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

