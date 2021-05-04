Earnings results for Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.29. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.37.

Sangamo Therapeutics last posted its earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.63 million. Sangamo Therapeutics has generated ($0.85) earnings per share over the last year. Sangamo Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Sangamo Therapeutics will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sangamo Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 71.48%. The high price target for SGMO is $29.00 and the low price target for SGMO is $11.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Sangamo Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.20, Sangamo Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 71.5% from its current price of $11.78. Sangamo Therapeutics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Sangamo Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

In the past three months, Sangamo Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $230,090.00 in company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of Sangamo Therapeutics is held by insiders. 57.69% of the stock of Sangamo Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO



Earnings for Sangamo Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.79) to ($1.02) per share. The P/E ratio of Sangamo Therapeutics is -19.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Sangamo Therapeutics is -19.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Sangamo Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 3.16. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

