Earnings results for Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.32.

Silk Road Medical last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 1st, 2021. The reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Silk Road Medical has generated ($1.36) earnings per share over the last year. Silk Road Medical has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Silk Road Medical will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Silk Road Medical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $61.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.00%. The high price target for SILK is $75.00 and the low price target for SILK is $55.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Silk Road Medical has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $61.75, Silk Road Medical has a forecasted upside of 1.0% from its current price of $61.14. Silk Road Medical has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical does not currently pay a dividend. Silk Road Medical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK)

In the past three months, Silk Road Medical insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,565,838.00 in company stock. Only 7.80% of the stock of Silk Road Medical is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK



Earnings for Silk Road Medical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.23) to ($0.75) per share. The P/E ratio of Silk Road Medical is -50.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Silk Road Medical is -50.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Silk Road Medical has a P/B Ratio of 26.24. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

