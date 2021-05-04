Earnings results for Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.49. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.51.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending last announced its earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company earned $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.74 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has generated $1.94 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.2. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Sixth Street Specialty Lending will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.14, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.08%. The high price target for TSLX is $23.00 and the low price target for TSLX is $16.50. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.14, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a forecasted downside of 14.1% from its current price of $22.28. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.36%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Sixth Street Specialty Lending is 84.54%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Sixth Street Specialty Lending will have a dividend payout ratio of 77.73% in the coming year. This indicates that Sixth Street Specialty Lending may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX)

In the past three months, Sixth Street Specialty Lending insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $36,019.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 4.40% of the stock of Sixth Street Specialty Lending is held by insiders. 55.72% of the stock of Sixth Street Specialty Lending is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX



Earnings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending are expected to decrease by -3.65% in the coming year, from $2.19 to $2.11 per share. The P/E ratio of Sixth Street Specialty Lending is 9.24, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.07. The P/E ratio of Sixth Street Specialty Lending is 9.24, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a P/B Ratio of 1.32. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

