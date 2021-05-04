Earnings results for Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.21.

Sprout Social last released its earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm earned $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sprout Social has generated ($2.54) earnings per share over the last year. Sprout Social has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Sprout Social will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sprout Social in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $67.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.37%. The high price target for SPT is $86.00 and the low price target for SPT is $33.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Sprout Social has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.90, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $67.20, Sprout Social has a forecasted upside of 1.4% from its current price of $66.29. Sprout Social has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social does not currently pay a dividend. Sprout Social does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

In the past three months, Sprout Social insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $11,472,759.00 in company stock. 77.51% of the stock of Sprout Social is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT



Earnings for Sprout Social are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.68) to ($0.69) per share. The P/E ratio of Sprout Social is -41.17, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

