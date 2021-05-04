Earnings results for Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13.

Summit Hotel Properties last issued its earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.32. Summit Hotel Properties has generated $1.25 earnings per share over the last year. Summit Hotel Properties has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Summit Hotel Properties will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Summit Hotel Properties in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 16.42%. The high price target for INN is $11.50 and the low price target for INN is $7.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Summit Hotel Properties has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.50, Summit Hotel Properties has a forecasted downside of 16.4% from its current price of $10.17. Summit Hotel Properties has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Summit Hotel Properties does not currently pay a dividend. Summit Hotel Properties does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Summit Hotel Properties insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.60% of the stock of Summit Hotel Properties is held by insiders. 89.24% of the stock of Summit Hotel Properties is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Summit Hotel Properties are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.41) to $0.09 per share. The P/E ratio of Summit Hotel Properties is -9.97, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Summit Hotel Properties is -9.97, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Summit Hotel Properties has a P/B Ratio of 0.86. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

