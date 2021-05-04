Earnings results for Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.76.

Super Micro Computer last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 1st, 2021. The reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $830.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827 million. Super Micro Computer has generated $2.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.4. Super Micro Computer has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Super Micro Computer will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Super Micro Computer in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.10%. The high price target for SMCI is $45.00 and the low price target for SMCI is $38.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer does not currently pay a dividend. Super Micro Computer does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI)

In the past three months, Super Micro Computer insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,900,715.00 in company stock. Only 16.70% of the stock of Super Micro Computer is held by insiders. 75.22% of the stock of Super Micro Computer is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Super Micro Computer are expected to grow by 40.93% in the coming year, from $1.93 to $2.72 per share. The P/E ratio of Super Micro Computer is 23.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.07. The P/E ratio of Super Micro Computer is 23.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 68.85. Super Micro Computer has a P/B Ratio of 1.80. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

