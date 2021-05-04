Earnings results for Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.69. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44.

Sykes Enterprises last released its quarterly earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company earned $450.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442 million. Its revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sykes Enterprises has generated $2.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.2. Sykes Enterprises has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Sykes Enterprises will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sykes Enterprises in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $44.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.39%. The high price target for SYKE is $48.00 and the low price target for SYKE is $40.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Sykes Enterprises has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $44.00, Sykes Enterprises has a forecasted upside of 0.4% from its current price of $43.83. Sykes Enterprises has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Sykes Enterprises does not currently pay a dividend. Sykes Enterprises does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE)

In the past three months, Sykes Enterprises insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,368,793.00 in company stock. Only 4.40% of the stock of Sykes Enterprises is held by insiders. 88.73% of the stock of Sykes Enterprises is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE



Earnings for Sykes Enterprises are expected to grow by 10.11% in the coming year, from $2.67 to $2.94 per share. The P/E ratio of Sykes Enterprises is 33.20, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.08. The P/E ratio of Sykes Enterprises is 33.20, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 35.02. Sykes Enterprises has a PEG Ratio of 1.42. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Sykes Enterprises has a P/B Ratio of 2.08. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here