Systemax Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.29. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21.

Systemax last issued its earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $273.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.46 million. Its revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Systemax has generated $1.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.9. Systemax has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Systemax will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Systemax in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $46.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.68%. The high price target for SYX is $46.00 and the low price target for SYX is $46.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Systemax has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $46.00, Systemax has a forecasted upside of 7.7% from its current price of $42.72. Systemax has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Systemax has a dividend yield of 1.50%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Systemax has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Systemax is 48.48%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Systemax will have a dividend payout ratio of 35.56% next year. This indicates that Systemax will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Systemax insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,133,921.00 in company stock. 67.00% of the stock of Systemax is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 29.27% of the stock of Systemax is held by institutions.

Earnings for Systemax are expected to grow by 5.88% in the coming year, from $1.70 to $1.80 per share. The P/E ratio of Systemax is 26.87, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.67. The P/E ratio of Systemax is 26.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 49.79. Systemax has a P/B Ratio of 9.13. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

