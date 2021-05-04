Earnings results for The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.32.

The Andersons last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 15th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. The business earned $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. The Andersons has generated $1.30 earnings per share over the last year. The Andersons has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. The Andersons will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Andersons in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.79%. The high price target for ANDE is $26.00 and the low price target for ANDE is $24.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

The Andersons has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.33, The Andersons has a forecasted downside of 11.8% from its current price of $28.72. The Andersons has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons pays a meaningful dividend of 2.44%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Andersons has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Andersons is 53.85%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Andersons will have a dividend payout ratio of 50.00% next year. This indicates that The Andersons will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)

In the past three months, The Andersons insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.10% of the stock of The Andersons is held by insiders. 72.40% of the stock of The Andersons is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE



Earnings for The Andersons are expected to grow by 900.00% in the coming year, from $0.14 to $1.40 per share. The P/E ratio of The Andersons is -410.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of The Andersons is -410.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The Andersons has a P/B Ratio of 0.78. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here