Earnings results for Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.1400000000000001.

Theravance Biopharma last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.10. The business earned $18.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.91 million. Theravance Biopharma has generated ($4.25) earnings per share over the last year. Theravance Biopharma has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Theravance Biopharma will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Theravance Biopharma in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.29, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 68.62%. The high price target for TBPH is $42.00 and the low price target for TBPH is $29.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma does not currently pay a dividend. Theravance Biopharma does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

In the past three months, Theravance Biopharma insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $176,580.00 in company stock. Only 5.90% of the stock of Theravance Biopharma is held by insiders. 80.41% of the stock of Theravance Biopharma is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Theravance Biopharma are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.25) to ($3.13) per share. The P/E ratio of Theravance Biopharma is -4.17, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Theravance Biopharma is -4.17, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

