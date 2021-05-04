Earnings results for TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-2.2.

TPG RE Finance Trust last issued its earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.19. TPG RE Finance Trust has generated $1.76 earnings per share over the last year. TPG RE Finance Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. TPG RE Finance Trust will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TPG RE Finance Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.70, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.13%. The high price target for TRTX is $13.00 and the low price target for TRTX is $7.50. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

TPG RE Finance Trust has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX)

TPG RE Finance Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.42%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. TPG RE Finance Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of TPG RE Finance Trust is 45.45%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, TPG RE Finance Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 65.04% next year. This indicates that TPG RE Finance Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX)

In the past three months, TPG RE Finance Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.40% of the stock of TPG RE Finance Trust is held by insiders. 59.08% of the stock of TPG RE Finance Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX



Earnings for TPG RE Finance Trust are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.09) to $1.23 per share. The P/E ratio of TPG RE Finance Trust is -7.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of TPG RE Finance Trust is -7.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. TPG RE Finance Trust has a P/B Ratio of 0.60. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

