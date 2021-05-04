Earnings results for Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR)

Waddell & Reed Financial last released its quarterly earnings results on February 1st, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The company earned $278.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.05 million. Its revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Waddell & Reed Financial has generated $1.88 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.0. Waddell & Reed Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Waddell & Reed Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 43.96%. The high price target for WDR is $15.00 and the low price target for WDR is $13.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR)

Waddell & Reed Financial is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.00%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Waddell & Reed Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Waddell & Reed Financial is 53.19%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Waddell & Reed Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 78.13% in the coming year. This indicates that Waddell & Reed Financial may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR)

In the past three months, Waddell & Reed Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.74% of the stock of Waddell & Reed Financial is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR



Earnings for Waddell & Reed Financial are expected to decrease by -14.09% in the coming year, from $1.49 to $1.28 per share. The P/E ratio of Waddell & Reed Financial is 17.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.67. The P/E ratio of Waddell & Reed Financial is 17.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.04. Waddell & Reed Financial has a P/B Ratio of 2.17. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

