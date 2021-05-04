Earnings results for WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

WideOpenWest last released its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The business earned $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.68 million. WideOpenWest has generated $0.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.3. WideOpenWest has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. WideOpenWest will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for WideOpenWest in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 17.08%. The high price target for WOW is $20.00 and the low price target for WOW is $6.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

WideOpenWest has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.67, WideOpenWest has a forecasted downside of 17.1% from its current price of $14.07. WideOpenWest has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

WideOpenWest does not currently pay a dividend. WideOpenWest does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, WideOpenWest insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.00% of the stock of WideOpenWest is held by insiders. 80.20% of the stock of WideOpenWest is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for WideOpenWest are expected to grow by 117.86% in the coming year, from $0.28 to $0.61 per share. The P/E ratio of WideOpenWest is 56.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.67. The P/E ratio of WideOpenWest is 56.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 43.93.

