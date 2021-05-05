Earnings results for 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.22.

10x Genomics last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $3.59. The firm earned $112.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.20 million. 10x Genomics has generated ($0.80) earnings per share over the last year. 10x Genomics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. 10x Genomics will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for 10x Genomics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $181.44, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.78%. The high price target for TXG is $240.00 and the low price target for TXG is $105.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

10x Genomics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.88, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $181.44, 10x Genomics has a forecasted downside of 5.8% from its current price of $192.58. 10x Genomics has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics does not currently pay a dividend. 10x Genomics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG)

In the past three months, 10x Genomics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $23,202,339.00 in company stock. Only 13.28% of the stock of 10x Genomics is held by insiders. 68.84% of the stock of 10x Genomics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG



Earnings for 10x Genomics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.18) to ($0.50) per share. The P/E ratio of 10x Genomics is -142.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of 10x Genomics is -142.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. 10x Genomics has a P/B Ratio of 44.17. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

