Earnings results for AAON (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.41.

AAON last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. AAON has generated $1.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.9. AAON has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on AAON (NASDAQ:AAON)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AAON in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 21.95%. The high price target for AAON is $50.00 and the low price target for AAON is $50.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: AAON (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON has a dividend yield of 0.57%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. AAON does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of AAON is 37.25%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, AAON will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.67% next year. This indicates that AAON will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: AAON (NASDAQ:AAON)

In the past three months, AAON insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,676,398.00 in company stock. Only 22.41% of the stock of AAON is held by insiders. 71.48% of the stock of AAON is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON



Earnings for AAON are expected to decrease by -14.89% in the coming year, from $1.41 to $1.20 per share. The P/E ratio of AAON is 43.88, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.90. The P/E ratio of AAON is 43.88, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 32.15. AAON has a P/B Ratio of 11.50. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

