Earnings results for ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ACI Worldwide, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.21.

ACI Worldwide last released its earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $387 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.97 million. Its revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. ACI Worldwide has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.0. ACI Worldwide has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. ACI Worldwide will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ACI Worldwide in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.94%. The high price target for ACIW is $46.00 and the low price target for ACIW is $40.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ACI Worldwide does not currently pay a dividend. ACI Worldwide does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

In the past three months, ACI Worldwide insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.37% of the stock of ACI Worldwide is held by insiders. 99.67% of the stock of ACI Worldwide is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)



The P/E ratio of ACI Worldwide is 74.04, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.90. The P/E ratio of ACI Worldwide is 74.04, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 66.01. ACI Worldwide has a P/B Ratio of 3.86. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

