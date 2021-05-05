Earnings results for AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

AdaptHealth last issued its earnings data on March 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.60. The firm earned $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.09 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 133.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AdaptHealth has generated $0.30 earnings per share over the last year. AdaptHealth has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. AdaptHealth will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AdaptHealth in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 50.64%. The high price target for AHCO is $50.00 and the low price target for AHCO is $20.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

AdaptHealth has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.91, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $43.25, AdaptHealth has a forecasted upside of 50.6% from its current price of $28.71. AdaptHealth has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth does not currently pay a dividend. AdaptHealth does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO)

In the past three months, AdaptHealth insiders have sold 670.00% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $265,930.00 in company stock and sold $2,047,650.00 in company stock. Only 10.89% of the stock of AdaptHealth is held by insiders. Only 28.37% of the stock of AdaptHealth is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO



Earnings for AdaptHealth are expected to grow by 434.78% in the coming year, from $0.23 to $1.23 per share. The P/E ratio of AdaptHealth is -478.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of AdaptHealth is -478.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

