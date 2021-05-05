Earnings results for ADT (NYSE:ADT)

ADT Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.09.

ADT last released its earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. ADT has generated ($0.09) earnings per share over the last year. ADT has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. ADT will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on ADT (NYSE:ADT)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ADT in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.43%. The high price target for ADT is $17.00 and the low price target for ADT is $8.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ADT has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.25, ADT has a forecasted upside of 19.4% from its current price of $9.42. ADT has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ADT (NYSE:ADT)

ADT has a dividend yield of 1.52%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ADT has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, ADT will have a dividend payout ratio of 13.86% next year. This indicates that ADT will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: ADT (NYSE:ADT)

In the past three months, ADT insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,068,520.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.40% of the stock of ADT is held by insiders. 95.02% of the stock of ADT is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ADT (NYSE:ADT



Earnings for ADT are expected to grow by 3.06% in the coming year, from $0.98 to $1.01 per share. The P/E ratio of ADT is -11.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ADT is -11.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ADT has a PEG Ratio of 1.07. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ADT has a P/B Ratio of 2.20. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

