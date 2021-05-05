Earnings results for Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.19.

Algonquin Power & Utilities last posted its earnings data on March 4th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $492.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.08 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities has generated $0.63 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.2. Algonquin Power & Utilities has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Algonquin Power & Utilities will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Algonquin Power & Utilities in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.61, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.08%. The high price target for AQN is $20.00 and the low price target for AQN is $13.50. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Algonquin Power & Utilities has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.61, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a forecasted upside of 4.1% from its current price of $15.96. Algonquin Power & Utilities has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities pays a meaningful dividend of 3.85%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Algonquin Power & Utilities has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of Algonquin Power & Utilities is 98.41%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Algonquin Power & Utilities will have a dividend payout ratio of 84.93% in the coming year. This indicates that Algonquin Power & Utilities may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)

In the past three months, Algonquin Power & Utilities insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 45.90% of the stock of Algonquin Power & Utilities is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN



Earnings for Algonquin Power & Utilities are expected to grow by 10.61% in the coming year, from $0.66 to $0.73 per share. The P/E ratio of Algonquin Power & Utilities is 19.23, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.90. The P/E ratio of Algonquin Power & Utilities is 19.23, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 31.52. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a PEG Ratio of 2.86. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a P/B Ratio of 1.98. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

