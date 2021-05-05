Earnings results for Alleghany (NYSE:Y)

Alleghany Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $4.65. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $4.99.

Alleghany last announced its earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The insurance provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Its revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Alleghany has generated $23.77 earnings per share over the last year. Alleghany has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Alleghany (NYSE:Y)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Alleghany in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $800.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.05%. The high price target for Y is $825.00 and the low price target for Y is $775.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Alleghany has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $800.00, Alleghany has a forecasted upside of 15.1% from its current price of $695.32. Alleghany has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Alleghany (NYSE:Y)

Alleghany does not currently pay a dividend. Alleghany does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Alleghany (NYSE:Y)

In the past three months, Alleghany insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.20% of the stock of Alleghany is held by insiders. 86.70% of the stock of Alleghany is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Alleghany (NYSE:Y



Earnings for Alleghany are expected to grow by 450.35% in the coming year, from $7.15 to $39.35 per share. The P/E ratio of Alleghany is -147.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Alleghany is -147.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Alleghany has a P/B Ratio of 1.14. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

